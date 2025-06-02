Maha govt releases schedule for 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, preparations begin

Nashik, June 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has released the schedule for the Nashik Kumbh Mela and Amrit Snan (holy dip) to be held in 2027.

The announcement of the dates of the Kumbh Mela was made on Sunday in the presence of the seers and mahants, and also Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As per the schedule, Simhastha Flag Hoisting ceremony will take place on October 31, 2026, at 12.02 p.m. (Location-Ramkund Panchavati); Pratham Amrit Snan-Monday, August 2, 2027, Ashadh Somvati Amavasya; Mahakumbhasnan/Second Amrit Snan-August 31, 2027 and Shravan Amavasya; and Tritiya Amrit Snan-September 11, 2027, Bhadrapada Shuddha Ekadashi. The Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela will also take place on the same dates.

Apart from this, all the days of 'Ekadashi', 'Pournima', 'Amavasya', 'Vaidhriti Vyatipat Yoga' during the Simhastha Parva period in Nashik will be pilgrimage and 'darshan parvas' for devotees. In addition to the three main 'parvas' in Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik, there are a total of 44 'muhurtas' for 'Parvasnana' and a total of 53 muhurtas for 'parvasnanap at Trimbakeshwar, said the government release.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “All efforts will be made by the state government to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is held in a safe, clean and holy environment. All kinds of facilities will be provided to the devotees coming for the Kumbh Mela. Funds will be made available for this. Since the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of Indian Sanatan culture, the attention of the whole world is on it. Therefore, with the cooperation of everyone, a grand, divine and memorable event will be organised that will amaze the world."

“The Kumbh Mela is conducted by the akhads, sadhus and mahants, and the state government will provide good facilities. The sadhus and mahants have a lot of experience in the organisation of Kumbh Mela, so their guidance will be useful. In 2015, the period for preparation for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik was shorter. This time, the government is making good preparations as there is more time for prior preparation,” said the chief minister.

“Kumbh Mela aims to ensure that the Godavari remains pure and flowing forever, and this is the government's effort. Measures are being taken to maintain the sanctity of the Godavari River. A sewage management project will ensure that the water flowing into the Godavari is clean, and tenders are being floated. Efforts will be made to ensure that impure water does not enter the riverbed. If the river continues to flow, it will remain pure; necessary planning is being done for that,” said the chief minister.

Stating that the government will make necessary plans keeping in mind the suggestions of the sadhus and mahants, CM Fadnavis said that necessary facilities will be provided for the akhadas. Land will be acquired so that the Sadhugram site can be used permanently. He added that the road network is being prepared. Efforts are being made for proper planning to avoid congestion at Kushawart.

Nashik divisional commissioner Pravin Gedam said that since more devotees are likely to come to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela this time, crowd control will be a big challenge. Along with the three Amrit Snans, other Parv Snans will be held. The work of the Kumbh Mela is going on at a fast pace, and tenders for more than Rs 4,000 crore have been published, of which tenders for Rs 2,600 crore will be floated soon. He added that all these works will be completed before January 2027.

