Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar presents supplementary demands worth Rs 57,509.71 crore

Mumbai: Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 57,509.71 crore for the financial year 2025-26 on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Legislature.

This comes amid reported constraints over the availability of adequate funds due to the ballooning fiscal and revenue deficits and mounting public debt.

Of the Rs 57,509.71 crore, the allocation of Rs 19,183.85 crore has been made for committed expenditure and the balance is to provide funds for various government programmes and also towards the state government’s contribution in the implementation of Central government schemes.

DyCM Pawar, during the budget session held in March this year, had tabled the supplementary demands worth Rs 6,480.20 crore.

A whopping Rs 15,465.13 crore has been allocated to the urban development department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other 28 civic bodies to carry out various civic and development works.

Further, Rs 11,042.76 crore has been earmarked for various grants as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The government has made an allocation of Rs 9,068.49 crore for the public works department to clear the pending dues of Rs 80,000 crore of various contractors for carrying out road and bridge works.

The government has earmarked Rs 3,228.38 crore for the refund of stamp duty cess being collected for metro projects and also for other development works by the municipal corporations, municipalities, municipal councils and zilla parishads.

The Fadnavis government has allocated: Rs 2,240.82 crore towards state government’s contribution for tunnel construction for metro and other transport infrastructure projects, Rs 2,182.82 crore for share capital to cooperative sugar factories for margin money loan to be drawn from the National Cooperative Development Corporation, Rs 2,150 crore for taking benefit under central government’s 50 year long term loan, Rs 2,096.58 crore to various corporations to complete incomplete and long pending irrigation projects, Rs 2,000 crore district roads and bridges, Rs 4,733.11 crore to rural development department, Rs 3,798.93 crore to social justice department to implement ongoing schemes for backward classes and payment of scholarship to eligible students and Rs 2,835.02 crore for cooperation, marketing and textile department.

The state government has earmarked Rs 1,300 crore for the Department of Other Backward Classes to pay scholarships to eligible students.

For the Department of Women and Child Development, the government has allocated Rs 2,665.76 crore. This is to ensure the timely payment of monthly instalments to the eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes.

Further, an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for carrying out various development works for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik next year.

