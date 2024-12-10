Kurla Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid for Deceased Families and Free Treatment for Injured

Kurla (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra CM has also said that the treatment of the injured in accident will be borne by BEST and BMC.



"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST," read the CMO post on X.

The death toll in the Kurla rose to 7 on Tuesday and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post- admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted).

Earlier on Monday, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident reported at around 9:50 pm on Monday night, by BMC's MFB. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier. (ANI)