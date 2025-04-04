A great actor who instilled patriotism has been lost: CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Manoj Kumar

Mumbai: The Indian film industry and the nation are mourning the loss of the legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on April 4, 2025.

Known for his iconic portrayals of patriotic characters, Kumar was affectionately called "Bharat Kumar" by his fans for his role in films that ignited a sense of nationalism.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences in a press note. He wrote, "With the demise of veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar, we have lost a great personality in Indian cinema. His films instilled patriotism and Indian social values, making the name 'Bharat Kumar' truly meaningful."

He highlighted Kumar's films like 'Shaheed', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Upkaar', which showcased India's culture and unity.

Fadnavis further praised the actor for his contributions as a director, screenplay writer, and editor, noting that Kumar's place in Indian cinema is irreplaceable.

"After that, he dealt with topics like agriculture in films and songs like 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' are still heard with the same pride on every Independence Day. His films like 'Purab Aur Paschim' set many records at the global level. He touched upon social issues with films like 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.' He made many films like Upkaar and Kranti. He tried to instill a sense of patriotism and nationalism in each of his works. His contribution to the Indian cinema is invaluable, and his place will never be filled," Fadnavis noted.

"With his death, Hindi cinema has lost a veteran artist. We share the grief of his family and crores of fans. I pray that his soul may rest in peace, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his condolence message," he added.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, also expressed his admiration, calling Kumar a "true patriot."

He remembered his films, including Upkaar and Kranti, as a source of inspiration for new generations, emphasizing that the actor viewed his craft as a passion, not just a profession.

"He was known for his patriotism... From Upkar to Kranti, I have seen all his films. His films showed the new generation what patriotism looks like and the struggle one has to do for one's country... Such artists are not born anymore. He did not consider acting a business but a passion. He dedicated his profession to the nation," Sanjay Raut said while speaking to ANI.

Kumar, who breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, had been battling health complications, including liver cirrhosis.

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be held on April 5, 2025, at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, among others, have paid tribute to the late actor.

Prime Minister Modi called him an "icon of Indian cinema," praising his ability to inspire national pride through his films.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actress, recalled Kumar's impact on the nation's sentiment of patriotism and said, "He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen."

Manoj Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema will continue to resonate for years to come.

Kumar's achievements were honored with prestigious awards, such as the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. (ANI)