7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by RCF Police in Mumbai's Chembur

Mumbai: Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the last five years.

The Bangaldeshi nationals -three men and four women were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered against all the arrested.

On February 6, the Nashik Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said police.

After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.

The operation is part of the ongoing campaign by Nashik police to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin.

Sharing details of the crackdown, Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Nashik police are running a campaign to identify and capture the illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Last week, information was received that some Bangladeshi citizens are working among 600 people at a construction site... Our team secretly investigated and upon interrogating 8 suspects, it was verified that they are Bangladeshis..."

"We are investigating how they entered India and got Indian documents... We have confiscated mobile phones, Aadhar Cards, PAN cards... All the details are being investigated by the Nashik Police and we are progressing in the investigation with the involvement of ATS, state intelligence department...We are also investigating their past activity to find out whether they are involved in criminal or anti-national activity along with other investigating agencies," the police official added further.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Saturday deported 18 and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the Central Delhi district, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central M Harshavardhan said, "So far, in the special drive being conducted by the Central District, action has been taken against 21 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India. Deportation has been carried out for 18 of them, and 3 have been arrested or apprehended. Two FIRs have been registered in this matter."

A crackdown has been launched against the illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi after the strict directions of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena (ANI)