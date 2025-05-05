Two killed as truck ploughs into house in MP village

Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) Two persons were killed on Monday morning when a speeding truck ploughed into a house in Hardua village, located in the Nohta police station area of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh.

The devastating accident, which took place around 7.30 a.m., has trigged fury among villagers who staged a “chakka jam” on Damoh-Jabalpur highway.

Police are still piecing together the exact sequence of events leading to the collision, and as of now, the identities of the deceased remain undisclosed.

The situation was further aggravated as enraged villagers staged a road blockade on the Damoh-Jabalpur route, forcing the police to first focus on restoring order by pacifying the angry mob.

Speaking to IANS, the investigating officer said, “While the victims’ bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, handling the protests has been their immediate priority. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, prompting the police to dispatch a team to track him down.”

Preliminary reports suggest that the victims -- a 45-year-old father and his 20-year-old son -- died on the spot due to the impact.

As soon as the news spread, grief-stricken family members and villagers rushed to the site, and a crane was summoned to remove the wreckage.

This accident is just the latest in a string of devastating road tragedies in the region.

On May 1, a bike rider lost his life in Gubra village on the Damoh-Jabalpur State Highway after being struck by a truck. The truck driver fled, and in response, furious locals set the vehicle ablaze, disrupting traffic for hours. The victim’s family was particularly shattered, as his sister’s wedding was scheduled for the same day.

April saw several similar mishaps, including a horrific incident where a van plunged into a roadside well after colliding with a bike, claiming 12 lives in the Mandsaur district.

Another accident took six lives when a car crashed into a culvert in Raisen district while they were returning home from a wedding ceremony.

Most recently, a tragic collision on the Nagda-Unhel road in Ujjain district killed four people, including two young children, as a speeding car rammed into a bike. Among the deceased were a father, his son, and two granddaughters.

