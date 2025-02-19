Three Women Naxals Killed in Encounter with Police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Bhopal: Three women Naxals were killed in an encounter with Hawk Force and police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

According to police, the encounter took place between the forces and Naxals near Raunda Forest Camp of Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits in Balaghat district. The force also recovered three weapons: INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR) rifle and 303 rifle and other daily use items from the spot.

Additionally, some other Naxals were suspected to be injured in the said encounter and escaped taking advantage of the dense forest. An intensive search operation is underway by over 12 teams including Hawk Force, CRPF, CoBRA and District Police force to trace them, the police added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the police force on gunning down the Naxals and said that the state government is working seriously to eliminate Naxalism from the country by 2026 as part of Union Minister Amit Shah's campaign.

"I congratulate Madhya Pradesh Police. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is running a campaign to eliminate Naxalism from the country by year 2026 and our government is also working seriously in this direction. Today, three female Naxals have been killed in Balaghat and weapons have also been recovered from them. An encounter between Naxals and Police is underway. There will be no place for Naxals in our state," CM Yadav told ANI.

"Our police are working with full potential to eradicate Naxals from the state. We have also made all arrangements for full assistance to the forces. I hope the police will not rest until it ends this movement," he added. (ANI)