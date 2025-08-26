MP cops to get tablets for probe, 610 new subordinate prosecutors' posts for courts okayed

Bhopal: In a major push toward digitising law enforcement and streamlining judicial access, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a Rs 75 crore plan to equip police stations with GPS-enabled tablets, while simultaneously expanding the number of public prosecutors across the state.

Under the initiative, nearly 25,000 tablets, each costing up to Rs 25,000, will be distributed to police stations in a phased rollout.

Priority will be given to stations with stronger digital connectivity. The devices will support the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project, enabling real-time data sharing, investigation tracking, and digital documentation.

Each investigating officer will also receive a GPS-enabled tablet loaded with necessary software, allowing access to video and photo documentation tools, as well as integrated reporting systems, State's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya said here on Tuesday.

He said the networked setup will allow investigation data to be instantly accessible across departments, improving coordination and transparency.

"Training programmes for officers are being planned alongside the rollout to ensure effective use of the new technology," the minister said further.

Initially, 1,732 such tablets will be distributed to investigation officers and will later be given to each police station in a phased manner so that only trained officers can use them to ensure faster delivery of services, he said.

In parallel, the government is addressing a longstanding gap in judicial staffing.

With the motto 'One Court, One Prosecutor', the cabinet has approved the creation of 610 new posts to bolster the ranks of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APOs) and District Public Officers (DPOs) and other subordinate staff.

The move aims to ensure that every court in the state has a dedicated prosecutor, speeding up case resolution and improving access to justice.

The twin initiatives reflect the state's commitment to modernising its policing and judicial systems, blending technology with institutional reform to deliver faster, more accountable public service, the minister said.

--IANS