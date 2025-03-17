MP CM Mohan Yadav Applauds 'Chhaava' for Reflecting National Values

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava'.

After watching the film with MLAs, he spoke to the media and said, "...I have come with state ministers, MLAs to watch the film 'Chhaava' based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life is an inspiration for all of us... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj sacrificed his life for the country and religion..."

"The world is going through turmoil, and our country is facing many challenges, but under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation is developing and waving the flag of culture across the world...," he added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta.

'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, has performed phenomenally at the box office since its release on February 14.

'Chhaava' has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office as per estimates. The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reached this remarkable milestone in just 23 days, making it the first film of 2025 to do so.

Reacting to the overwhelming success, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude to fans on social media, writing, "Thank you for your immense love."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the achievement, sharing detailed box office figures on social media. He wrote, "500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite Rs500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times."

He further highlighted how the film's Telugu version, released three weeks after its Hindi debut, also opened to strong numbers, adding to its nationwide appeal.

With this milestone, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognised Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

Responding to this honour, Vicky Kaushal shared PM Modi's remarks on Instagram, writing, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava."

His co-star Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you @narendramodi sir. It's truly an honour."

(ANI)