Shivpuri: A boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Seven people, including three women, are missing, the police said.

Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri said that eight people have come out safely. The devotees to Siddh Baba temple. The search and rescue operation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)