CM Mohan Yadav Hails Hotel Staff's Warmth, Highlights Strong India-Japan Ties

Osaka: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he is "overwhelmed" by the warmth and affection shown by the hotel staff as departs from the Imperial Hotel in Japan's Osaka on Friday. He noted that this affinity demonstrates prosperous ties between India and Japan.

He shared the video on X, where the hotel staff stood in queue and clapped for him as he left from the hotel. In response, CM Mohan Yadav folded hands and thanked them.

While sharing the video on X, he wrote, "An amazing, unforgettable and soulful moment. Today while leaving the Imperial Hotel in Osaka, I am overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the hotel staff. This affinity showcases prosperous ties between India and Japan."

CM Mohan Yadav began fourth day of his Japan visit by visiting the Buddhist Sanjusangendo temple in Kyoto. He shared pictures from his visit to the temple on X.

"Today, the fourth day of my Japan visit began with a visit to the ancient Buddhist Sanjusangendo temple in Kyoto. Indianness is inherent in Japanese culture. My heart was filled with joy seeing the wonderful architecture and rich cultural heritage of the ancient temple in Kyoto," CM Mohan Yadav posted on X.

He also visited Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto on Friday. The castle witnessed some of the most important events in Japanese history in the 400 years since it was built.

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh CM stated, "Nijo Castle is a symbol of Japan's rich culture and heritage. Today, I got the opportunity to visit the World Heritage Nijo Castle located in Kyoto. This cultural and historical site shows the grandeur and prosperity of Japan."

On Thursday, he attended an interactive session in Osaka on the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and invited the industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Following the session, Yadav told ANI that he had received a "good response" from the Japanese investors and had received offers as well.

"We have come here to invite investors, we are doing roadshows in different cities of Japan, along with Indian investors, and we are speaking to Japanese investors as well. I am glad that we are getting a good response from everywhere. I am glad that we are being heard regarding every sector and we are getting offers as well," Yadav said.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Day 3 of the Japan tour... Discussions held with investors in Kobe and Osaka will definitely open new doors of prosperity for Madhya Pradesh."

CM Mohan Yadav, reached Kobe on the third day of his Japan visit, during which he interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in the city.

He also visited the Panasonic Energy office and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. During the meeting, CM Yadav also briefed Panasonic Energy team about Madhya Pradesh's strength, infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. He invited them too for the Global Investors Summit.

"On the third day of my Japan tour, I arrived in Osaka, where I toured the Panasonic Energy facility and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading investment hub by fostering innovation in the energy sector. I briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialize in manufacturing advanced batteries, about the state's robust infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. I also extended an invitation to them to attend the Global Investors Summit 2025," CM Yadav said in a post on X. (ANI)