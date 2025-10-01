Three workers die while cleaning drain in Kerala's Idukki

Kattappana: In a tragic incident, three daily wage workers lost their lives while cleaning a drainage channel in Kattappana near Tamil Nadu's Idukki.

Idukki district is home to a sizeable number of migrant workers, especially from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were all from Tamil Nadu and were identified as Jayaram from Cumbum, Sundarapandian and Michael from Gudalur.

The trio had been engaged in cleaning a drain beside a hotel under renovation when the mishap occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Jayaram entered the drain first but collapsed inside, apparently due to suffocation caused either by toxic gases or lack of oxygen.

In an attempt to rescue him, Sundarapandian and Michael also climbed down, but both were soon trapped.

Within moments, all three were immobilised inside the pit.

Locals immediately informed the police and the fire and rescue service, who rushed to the spot by 10.30 p.m.

However, the presence of poisonous gases made the rescue operation extremely difficult.

After repeated efforts, the bodies were retrieved by midnight and shifted to the Kattappana Taluk Hospital for postmortem.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the lack of safety measures for workers engaged in hazardous jobs.

Residents expressed grief and outrage, pointing out that many migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu come to Kerala in search of livelihood, but are often exposed to unsafe working conditions.

Reports confirmed that the workers were not provided with helmets, oxygen masks, or protective suits.

Trade unions and social organisations have demanded immediate enforcement of safety norms to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, while Labour Department officials visited the site for inquiries.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased in Tamil Nadu are in deep distress.

Jayaram leaves behind his wife and two children, while the families of Sundarapandian and Michael also faced immense financial and emotional hardship.

The accident has once again underlined the urgent need for strict workplace safety regulations, especially where migrant labourers work.

--IANS