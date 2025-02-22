Three Bodies Found at Kerala Customs Quarters: Investigation Underway

Ernakulam: Three bodies were found at the Central Excise and Customs Quarters in Eechamukku, Kakkanad, in Ernakulam district, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Vijay, Additional Commissioner of GST, his mother Shakuntala, and his sister Shalini. They were natives of Jharkhand.

According to officials, the bodies were found in a decomposed state. Initially, Manish Vijay and his sister Shalini were found hanging, while their mother Shakuntala was found lying on the bed. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun an investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya said, "On 20th February, we found three bodies in the Customs quarters. A Customs officer, Manish Vijay, his sister and his mother were found dead inside the house. A case of unnatural death has been registered. We informed the relatives and an inquest has been done. A post mortem is being done. We will know the cause of the death after the post mortem." (ANI)