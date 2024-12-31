Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Nitesh Rane's "Mini Pakistan" Remark as Divisive

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condemned the recent remarks made by Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, who referred to Kerala as "Mini Pakistan."

Vijayan called the remark "deeply provocative and deplorable," adding that it highlighted the approach of the "Sangh Parivar" towards the state.

Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting to marginalise and isolate regions where they face challenges in gaining influence, using hate campaigns and divisive narratives as a tool.

"The statement by Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane, labelling Kerala as "Mini Pakistan," is deeply provocative and deplorable. It reflects the fundamental approach of the Sangh Parivar towards Kerala. The Sangh Parivar believes they can marginalise and isolate regions where they struggle to establish influence through hate campaigns and divisive narratives. Rane's statement is a direct example of this strategy," the statement read.

The Kerala CM further took a jibe at the central government for not addressing the minister's remarks, labelling them a violation of constitutional values and the minister's oath of office. He further noted that such a minister who makes such comments was not unfit to hold a ministerial office.

"A minister who makes such hate-filled remarks is unfit to hold office. It is astonishing that the leadership of the ruling party at the centre has chosen not to react to this blatant violation of constitutional values and the minister's oath of office," he added.

Earlier on Monday, in a controversial remark, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane compared Kerala to "Mini-Pakistan" and stated that the Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were elected as members of Parliament for precisely this reason.

"Kerala is mini Pakistan; that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth; you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

Notably, following the row that erupted after his remark from opposition leaders, Rane clarified that Kerala was very much part of India, saying he was merely comparing the situation in Kerala and Pakistan. (ANI)