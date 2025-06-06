An era ends in Congress party in Kerala as Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: One of the Congress party’s top leaders in Kerala, who was always known as the soft face in the party, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away at a hospital here on Friday.

He was 95-years-old and was suffering from age-related illnesses.

Of late, he was in and out of hospital and on Friday early morning he was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last thereafter.

A two-time legislator, he had three terms in the Rajya Sabha.

He also was the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee ( KPCC) on two occasions.

Known for his clean image, he was a hugely respected Congress leader and was famous for selling his property to raise money for the party.

Hailing from the capital city's outskirts when he began his political career more than seven decades ago, he had around 17 acres of land and when his full-time political career ended in around 2015, he was left with just a small home in a 11 cent plot of land.

Pillai will always be remembered for bowing out as the President of the KPCC after A.K. Antony was sworn in as the Chief Minister in 2001.

During that time the factional feud in the party between K. Karunakaran and A.K Antony was at its peak and when the latter was given the post of Chief Minister, Karunakaran waged a war for the post of the KPCC President for his son K. Muraleedharan.

Moments after Antony was sworn in, Muraleedharan was installed as the new KPCC chief replacing Pillai, who left the post without a whimper.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph, while condoling the passing away of the illustrious leader, said he was the ideal role model for every Congressman to follow.

“He was an elder brother to all of us and he will be ever remembered for the way he carried himself in the most dignified manner. He always stood like a rock for the interest of the party,” said Joseph.

Paying tribute to the departed leader on his official X handle, senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former KPCC President Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a man of simplicity and unwavering ideological commitment. A true Congressman to the core and a refined Parliamentarian, he served the people and the Party with rare dedication and humility. His unparalleled organisational discipline, gentle presence, wisdom, and integrity were hallmarks of his public life. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A personal loss beyond words."

“We have lost a grand leader of our party. He was always the one the party High Command turned to when the Congress was going through difficult times. When he said something, everyone in the party abided by it. This is a big loss for the party in Kerala,” said Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

The Congress party in Kerala is planning to give him a grand funeral.

--IANS