400 girls in Kottayam are victims of inter religion marriage: BJP leader PC George

Kottayam: BJP leader PC George on Tuesday claimed that 400 girls in the Meenachil taluk of Kottayam district are victims of inter religion marriages.

Speaking at an anti-drug programme in Pala, BJP leader PC George said, "In Meenachil taluk of Kottayam alone, 400 girls were victims of inter religion marriages. And out of which only 41 could be brought back."

PC George also commented on the marriage age for girls, particularly in Christian families, and suggested that girls should be married off by the time they are 22. He said parents should be aware of the reality and make sure their daughters are married earlier.

He further added, "And cannot help but tell this about Christians. They wait for the girls to turn 25 and 30 to marry them off. Even yesterday, a girl in Bharananganam went missing. She is 25. They are still searching for her. Shouldn't we slap her father who didn't marry her off early. Shouldn't the parents show the decency to get the girls married off when they turn 18 and should keep them only till they are 22 at maximum."

George also compared this to the practice among Muslim families, where girls are often married by the age of 18, and said that Christian families should take this approach to marriage. "Muslim girls are not studying. Why? They are married off by the time they turn 18. What about us? We keep them unmarried till they are 28 -30. We think we can get a share of their earnings. That's the issue," George said.

Earlier this year, the Erattupetta police registered a case against PC George for promoting religious hatred and inciting violence following his remarks in a TV discussion on January 6. PC George was granted bail only a week ago in a hate speech case. (ANI)