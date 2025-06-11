Will Rahul Risk Parameshwara, Shiva Kumar?

Will Rahul Gandhi Risk Aadi Dalit caste Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, Vokkaliga caste's Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shiv Kumar?: Intense speculations have begun in Karnataka political circles about the immediate fate of the Congress Government in Karnataka when all round powerful in their own rights Parameshwara and Shiva Kumar will be removed as Deputy Chief Ministers as per norms set in at the time of Congress Government formation / norms / constitution procedures in Karnataka. As per their rules set for the Congress government to be in smooth motion, the state being governed by turn Siddaramaiah, his deputy Chief Ministers Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar by turn to give chances to others in the state. Those now strong aspirants for those posts are: Dinesh Gundu Rao, H C Mahadevappa, Ramalinga Reddy, K H Muniyappa, H K Patil, K J George, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, Eeshwar Khandre, K Venkatesh.

Each one of them is reportedly going all out for their prominence, relevance in the present Karnataka Council of Ministers in the places of Deputy Chief Ministers. Notably, barring may be couple of them, the rest are all said to be serious, all round worthy contenders posts for Deputy Chief Ministers.

There are of course strong rumblings now in the state of Karnataka that if the pressures of those above persona are far too much leading to finally fall of the government itself due to uncontrollable dissent, inconsolation, there could well be more than couple of Deputy Chief Ministers leading to up to say, four.

Hectic consultations presently are on amid the Congress High Command persona. They are of course confident that the current imbroglio will be amicably sorted out any time now. There will be no out-of-control-dissent of any kind, come what may. Reports are, Rahul Gandhi himself prefers "peaceful" solution to such confusions, controversies. He himself is engaged in sorting them out albeit, congenially.