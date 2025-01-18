Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Supports ED's Action Against Karnataka CM in MUDA Scam Investigation

Bengaluru: After ED attached 142 immovable properties having a market value of Rs 300 crore in connection with the MUDA case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that nobody is above the law and the agencies are doing what they are supposed to do.

"Nobody is above the law. Agencies work independently and are doing what they are supposed to do," Chouhan told ANI on Saturday.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge however said that the law will take its own course in the case and the state was not stalling any investigation.

"This has been going on for a very long time even during the BJP tenure is what everyone is alleging. Whatever is happening is as per law. Let the law take its own course. The CM is very clear that whatever investigation is happening, let it happen. No one is stalling the investigation," Kharge said.

ED's Bangalore Zonal Office attached these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the ED, these properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real estate businessmen and agents.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Siddaramaiah and others.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites in the name of his wife BM Parvathi in lieu of three acres 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at Posh locality is worth Rs. 56 Crore (approx).

Earlier today, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra termed the ED's action as their "Major Victory".

In a post on X, Vijayendra said, "Major Victory in our Fight Against the MUDA Scam! The ED's investigation has exposed significant corruption involving CM@siddaramaiah, who allegedly used his political influence to illegally allocate sites in the name of his wife. The allocation of sites to benamis and dummies of influential persons further highlights the systemic corruption at play."

The Karnataka BJP Chief also emphasized that the BJP and JDS have been relentless in their protests, both within and outside the assembly, against this "blatant misuse" of power by CM and his protegees. (ANI)