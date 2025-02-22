Tibetan Agriculture Conference in Karnataka Focuses on Sustainable Farming Practices

Karnataka: The Tibetan Agriculture Conference, hosted by the Department of Home (CTA), began yesterday at the Organic Research and Training Center (ORTC) located in Bylakuppe, Karnataka, with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the current Kalon (Minister) of the Home Department, serving as the chief guest.

According to a report by Central Tibet Administration (CTA), this conference is taking place from 20 to 22 February 2025, which aims to tackle the agricultural issues faced by Tibetan settlements and to examine sustainable farming practices.

Prior to entering the conference hall, Sikyong visited the nearby offices and cattle shed to better understand the facility's operations. Present at the event were Home Secretary Palden Dhondup, Department of Home (DoH); Jigmey Tsultrim, Chief Representative Officer for the South Zone; Additional Secretary Tsering Youdon of DoH; Tsering Dorjee, Director of ORTC; along with various settlement and agriculture extension officers from agriculture-focused Tibetan settlements across India, in addition to representatives from the DoH's Agriculture Section, CTA reported.

The CTA report highlighted that the conference commenced with remarks from Home Secretary Palden Dhondup, who reflected on the progression of Tibetan agriculture in exile. He pointed out the considerable advancements made since the early days when settlers only cultivated a limited range of crops with scarce agricultural knowledge.

In discussing contemporary farming methods, he warned of the potential hazards associated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, CTA reported.

Following the Secretary's introductory remarks, Sikyong Penpa Tsering presented a keynote address, highlighting the CTA's dedication to advancing sustainable agriculture within Tibetan settlements. Sikyong remarked that during the 1960s and 70s, Tibetan settlers mainly engaged in subsistence farming, depending on staple crops like maize, potatoes, and millets.

Nevertheless, with the backing of initiatives led by the CTA and His Holiness the Dalai Lama's vision for self-sufficiency, Tibetan agriculture has progressed. The creation of centers such as ORTC and the implementation of modern practices have allowed farmers to diversify their crops, enhance soil quality, and prioritize organic farming, CTA report revealed.

Sikyong also spoke on the crucial issue of excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers, reinforcing the concerns raised by the Home Secretary. He stressed, "We must find a balance between modern innovations and traditional knowledge" as quoted by CTA.

Sikyong further insisted that organic farming practices, including composting and natural pest management, should be central to Tibetan agricultural methods to guarantee long-term sustainability, the CTA report stated.

In concluding his remarks, Sikyong reaffirmed the CTA's promise to continue providing financial and technical assistance to farmers. He also extended his appreciation to the Government of India, especially Karnataka, for its ongoing support of Tibetan settlements and their agricultural efforts, CTA reported. (ANI)