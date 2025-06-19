Stampede tragedy: Karnataka govt proposes new crowd control law with jail for violations

Bengaluru, June 19 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic stampede incident during the RCB victory celebrations that claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru on June 4, the Karnataka government has proposed a new legislation, the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025, with penalties including jail terms and fines for violations.

The draft bill, which was taken up for discussion in the cabinet meeting on Thursday, aims to regulate large gatherings and prevent such incidents in the future.

It proposes stringent penalties, including up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for violations.

However, the bill will not apply to traditional and religious gatherings such as fairs, chariot festivals, palanquin processions, boat festivals (Teppotsava), Urs events, or any other religious event pertaining to any religion, caste or creed.

The bill is expected to get a green signal in the next cabinet meeting.

The statement of objectives of the bill, in circulation, states: "A Bill to effectively manage and control crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering pertaining to political rally, jatra, conference, etc, in the state of Karnataka."

The act provides penal provisions to event planners who gather the crowd for commercial purposes, like sports or circus, etc. "If the event planner does not apply before conducting the event or fails to control the crowd gathered and fails to give compensation or violates the provision of this act or rules shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine up to Rs 5 lakh or both," the proposed Act says.

"An offence under this Act shall be non-cognisable and non-bailable and shall be triable by a magistrate of the first class," the proposed Act states.

The Act further, under the sub-title "Offence of event planners", says it applies to "any person, who intentionally disobeys the provisions of this act or rules; who does not take prior permission of the jurisdictional police station before conducting the event."

"Who conducts an event at a venue and if it results in death or bodily injuries to any person participating either directly or indirectly in such event are any person who dies or suffers bodily injury has consequence of such event; and who with intend to create disturbance in any event which which results in death or bodily injury or stampede - shall be considered as an offence by event planner."

