‘Nothing in life prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4’: Kohli on Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has reflected on the turn of events of June 4, when the city of Bengaluru’s most awaited day turned tragic as a stampede claimed the lives of 11 people during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title celebrations.

Kohli, whose long awaited maiden franchise trophy in the cash-rich league, claimed the loss of the city is a part of the team’s story now and will move forward with responsibility.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,” read a statement by Virat Kohli on RCB’s website.

After having stepped away from both T20 and Test formats, Kohli will next be seen in action during India’s white ball tour of Australia in October.

RCB recently unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for their new initiative, 'RCB Cares', following the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during the team’s IPL trophy celebrations earlier this year.

As part of the foundation’s long-term vision, RCB announced that it will collaborate closely with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to develop stronger crowd management protocols aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

The franchise had earlier pledged Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each of the families affected by the tragedy. Expanding on that commitment, 'RCB Cares' was introduced as a platform dedicated to "support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action."

Following the June 4 stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium premises during RCB's victory celebrations, Karnataka government appointed Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission to investoigste the matter. In its report, the commission stated that the stadium's "design and structure" are inherently "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

As a result, Navi Mumbai replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in a revised schedule for the showpiece event.

--IANS