MUDA Scam: ED files petition to Special court to quash Lokyukta report

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is facing legal trouble once again in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in the Special Court of People's Representatives to quash the Lokayukta police investigation report.

The ED alleges there is substantial evidence against CM Siddaramaiah and his family, contending that the Lokayukta report incorrectly states he is not guilty. In the 8-page petition, serious allegations against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others in the Muda case have been stated.

The case relates to the alleged allotment of 14 plots by Muda to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy, in 2021, which are located in the Vijayanagara area of Mysuru. In response, the ED is investigating the allegation that the MUDA had acquired 3.16 acres of land owned by Parvati in Kesare village.

According to the ED in the application, "Our investigation has proven that the CM and his family committed mistakes. However, since there is no evidence in the Lokayukta report, it has been concluded that they are not at fault. This is not the right conclusion. Therefore, it is requested to reject this report."

In February 2025, the Lokayukta police had given almost "clean chit" to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvati, his brother-in-law and others in the MUD site allocation case due to lack of evidence.

In this report, it was stated that there was no political pressure in the allocation of 14 sites, which was attributed to the fault of the MUD officials.

However, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had questioned this report, and now the ED has also sought to reject it. Opposition parties BJP and JDS, will use this case against the Siddaramaiah government, which already said that the Lokayukta report is a one-sided report favouring Siddaramaiah.

The Congress party has rejected this allegation and said, "ED is working on the instructions of the Central government. It is conspiring against Siddaramaiah."

The ED petition will be considered by the Special Court of People's Representatives, and a decision will be taken soon whether to accept or reject the Lokayukta report.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court had earlier quashed the ED summons, but now the pressure for the investigation has increased again. (ANI)