Mohandas Pai meets with Karnataka DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Businessman and philanthropist Mohandas Pai has met with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday to discuss the pressing issues facing by Bengaluru.

The Manipal Global Education Services Chairman, Pai met with Shivakumar on Saturday his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting, Pai said, "Bengaluru is a great city, a global city and a science city. We need comprehensive development, including better footpaths, roads, and metro expansion. DK Shivakumar assured us that significant development would occur within six months. We are confident that our concerns will be addressed."

Pai highlighted the city's impressive growth, mentioning that it is home to 65,000 IT companies, 25,000 startups, and 45 unicorns. "Bengaluru is the richest city in India with a per capita income of USD 15,000, and it exports USD80-85 billion in software," Pai said. He also pointed out that Bangalore has the world's largest concentration of people working in technology, including chip design and software development.

The meeting lasted 1.5 hours, during which they raised concerns about Bengaluru's rapid growth and the challenges the city is facing.

Further, he added, "When I speak about Bengaluru, some people take it positively, while others criticise me. No other city in India prioritises development like Bengaluru. Nowhere else do we see such harmony. Kannadigas should have access to better opportunities, and Bengaluru must continue to grow."

"Bengaluru has gained international attention. People from different places ask me about it, and even friends from America call to inquire," Pai said.

When asked whether he was speaking against a particular political party, Mohandas Pai responded, "That is incorrect. When Bommai was the Chief Minister, I spoke out against corruption. I have debated on TV and criticised Yediyurappa as well. I have voiced my opinions on every government in power, and every chief minister has sought my views."

"Bengaluru is our city, and we have every right to discuss its development. Similarly, people in other cities talk about their own growth," Pai said.

Earlier, Pai had lent his support to Shivakumar following a row over the latter's visit to an Isha Yoga Centre on Mahashivratri.

Taking to X Pai had said, "We are with you Minister @DKShivakumar. We never need to justify being Hindus in our own country. It is shocking that in @INCIndia people have to be apologetic about being Hindus and practicing their faith while Party carries on with extreme Muslim appeasement openly. How do they ever hope to come back to power with such extreme appeasement politics? @Jairam_Ramesh wrong strategy! Very foolish!"

Shivakumar told mediapersons on Thursday that he had attended the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. "It is my personal belief. I can't reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don't want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don't want the media to discuss this either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event."

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary PV Mohan expressed his disapproval on X over Shivakumar's visit stating that his action "damages the core" of the party. (ANI)