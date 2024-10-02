Let's come together to defeat BJP's conspiracy to make India on Godse's ideology: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Nathuram Godse is the leader for the BJP and also called upon the countrymen to defeat the alleged conspiracy of the BJP to make India according to Godse's ideology.

While addressing the Gandhi Bharat program organised by KPCC at Bharath Jodo Bhavan to commemorate 100 years of the AICC meet held at Belagavi chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, he asserted that Mahatma Gandhi is the conscience of India, adding that conscience is bigger court than any other court and people must act according to their conscience.

"Gandhiji is the conscience of India. His body can be destroyed, but his ideals can't be. Godse is the leader for the BJP. Let us all join together to defeat the conspiracy of the BJP to make India according to Godse's ideology. The Belagavi AICC meeting chaired by Mahatma Gandhi is historically significant. Gandhi is a rare saint the world has ever seen. He is the pride of India," CM said.

"Gandhiji is India's soul; it's conscience. We should never give opportunity to communal forces to turn India into Godse's India. Community forces will hinder the development. Whenever the BJP was in power, they tried to divide society on the basis of caste and religion. They never implemented pro-people programs," he added.

"Our government has implemented guarantee schemes for all castes, creed and religions. But they humiliated the beneficiaries by spreading false rumours," the CM further said.

At the Gandhi Jayanti program held at Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi at Gandhi Bhavan, the Chief Minister quoted Mahatma Gandhi's statement that the court of conscience is above all courts.

"All may not get justice in today's courts, but we must act according to our conscience," he said.

"Gandhiji and Ambedker's aspirations cannot be fulfilled merely by speeches. The government needs to propagate their values and messages among the public and simultaneously has to implement programs to create an equal and equitable society. Our government is working in this direction," he added.

At the Gandhi Jayanti and Swachchata Andolan oath taking ceremony held at Banquet hall Vidhanasoudha, Siddaramaiah announced that Gandhiji's Sarvodaya and Ambedker's Antyodaya are our motto.

"Gandhiji, toured all across rural India and understood plight of the people and began the freedom movement accordingly. He went to jail, and continued his struggle until India got freedom," he explained.

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869, Gandhi emerged as a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, advocating for non-violent protest and civil disobedience as means to achieve social and political change.

His remarkable leadership and visionary outlook played a significant role in India achieving independence in 1947. The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire generations, resonating not only in India but across the globe.

His teachings remain profoundly relevant as societies strive for peace, tolerance, and social justice in an increasingly divided world.

—ANI