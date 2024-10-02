Amid Tirupati prasad row, Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan accompanied by his daughter visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Wednesday.

Before heading for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Pawan Kalyan's daughter Polena Anjana signed the mandatory declaration form for non-Hindus, duly expressing her faith and reverence for Lord Venkateswara.

Pawan Kalyan also signed the declaration form as his daughter was a minor.

He started his journey to the temple on foot from Alipiri.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid the 'Tirupati Prasad row' Pawan Kalyan asserted that his government will investigate the violations that happened in the last five years as it is not just about the Prasad issue.

This came after the Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making public allegations about Tirupati Prasadam.

He said, "I think they said in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated. Whatever information they have on their hands; I think they commented on that. Supreme Court judges didn't say that it was unadulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared. But our government will take forward the kind of violations that happened in the last five years It is not just about the Prasad issue."

Further, speaking on his 'Prayashchit Diksha', Pawan Kalyan said that it is the commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parikshana Trust.

"Some kind of desecration has been happening continuously for the last 5-6 years. Around 219 temples were desecrated. In Ramatheertham, Lord Ram's statue was vandalised. So, this is not about just one prasad issue. This 'Prayashchit Diksha' is the commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Trust, it is very essential. This kind of occurrence should be stopped and addressed differently at a different level," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making public allegations about the use of adulterated ghee for the preparation of laddus, which were served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

—ANI