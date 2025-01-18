Karnataka Ministers Seek Increased Central Funds for Agricultural Mechanization During Meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Bengaluru: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a discussion with Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy regarding the development of the state's agricultural sector here on Saturday.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and the State's top officials were present at the meeting.

After the meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan, told ANI that the State had asked for more Central funds for mechanisation schemes in agricultural sector.

"More than 4 lakh houses are being allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... This financial year, we have given about 7.5 lakh houses to Karnataka under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... Karnataka has asked for more funds for mechanisation schemes in which farmers are given subsidies for agricultural mechanization," Chouhan said.

"I have asked them to utilise the funds that were released earlier, and we will work to release additional funds. Karnataka also asked about staff under the ATMA scheme, so we will work to increase it... Today, we also released Rs 97 crore for watershed, because earlier funds have been used," he added.

Priyank Kharge told ANI that the State has given suggestion with respect to "necessary" tweaking of the rules of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

"We have given certain suggestion with respect to necessary tweaking of the MGNREGA rules because it has been more than ten years. We have also requested certain technical correction with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and other issues relating to Panchayati raj and rural development.He has assured that he will look into it," he said.

The Union Minister is scheduled to take part in various programmes and to interact with BJP workers and farmers Shivamogga later today.

He will inaugurate the exhibition of agriculture startups at PESIT College on Sagar Road in Shivamogga. The Union Minister will take part in the areca nut growers' convention there. Later in the day he will interact with the party workers and farmers in Sagara Circuit House, according to the BJP.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa welcomed Chouhan's visit to the state.

"A warm welcome to Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, to Karnataka!" Vijayendra Yediyurappa said in a post on X.

"As the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a visionary leader, @ChouhanShivraj Ji has transformed countless lives with his dedication to farmers' welfare and rural development. We are honored to host him in our State for a day dedicated to innovation, growth, and empowering our farmers. His leadership and insights will inspire progress in Karnataka's agriculture and rural sectors," he added. (ANI)