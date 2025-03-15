Karnataka Govt Clears 4% Contractor Reservation for Muslims, BJP Reacts

New Delhi: After the Karnataka government cleared 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya on Saturday said that the decisions being made by the Congress government in Karnataka in favor of a particular religious community is "unconstitutional."

"The Congress government in Karnataka focuses its entire attention on just two things--corruption and appeasement politics," Malviya posted on X.

Malviya further said that India's Constitution "does not support" implementing schemes or providing benefits based on religion.

"The decisions being made by the Congress government in Karnataka in favor of a particular religious community are completely unconstitutional. Congress is the New Muslim League," he added.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Some political parties do politics of appeasement. But PM Modi emphasises gratification instead of appeasement."

This comes after the Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors, according to official sources.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and it was decided that the amendment will be done after tabling the KTPP act in the ongoing assembly session, the official sources added.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that four percent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B while presenting the Karnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims. (ANI)