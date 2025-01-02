Hampi Utsav 2025 Scheduled from February 28 to March 2

Bengaluru: The Hampi Utsav, also known as the Vijaya Utsava will be held this year for three days, starting from February 28 to March 2, said an official on Thursday.

According to Ballari District in-charge and State Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, discussions were held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday morning and his approval was obtained for the event.

The Karnataka Minister Zameer Khan said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Hampi Utsav on February 28, followed by programs on March 1 and 2. The festival will conclude on March 2."

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has directed Deputy Commissioner Divakar to begin preparations for the event.

The Hampi Utsav is a yearly cultural festival that takes place in Hampi, Karnataka. The festival is organized by the Karnataka government and celebrates the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The festival is believed to have been celebrated since the time of the empire and is considered one of the oldest festivals in India.

Organised annually by the Government of Karnataka, the festival is celebrated over 2 to 3 days with much pomp and gaiety. The festival is reminiscent of the grand Vasantotsava that was celebrated during the time of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The ruins of Hampi standing silently by the side of the flowing waters of the Tungabhadra provides the perfect backdrop for the performances that ignite a billion sparks during the Hampi Utsava.

The Hampi Utsava is also a wonderful platform where the richness of the folk dances and folk music of Karnataka is showcased. The festival includes a variety of events, such as traditional and free-style art performances, including music, dance, and theatre

Competitions like rock climbing, rural sports, and water sports, as well as photography, rangoli, and mehndi competitions, are held at the festival.

Fairs are set up featuring local and regional cuisine, and shopping markets for Karnataka's handicrafts and other items, making the festival a popular time to visit Hampi. (ANI)