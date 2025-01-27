Fire Breaks Out at Okinawa Electric Bike Showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at the Okinawa electric bike showroom on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru on Monday.

Visuals from the scene showed that most of the electric bikes displayed in the showroom were gutted in the flames and significantly damaged.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, another fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mangaluru, Karnataka

The incident occurred in the Jeppinamogaru area of Mangaluru.

Fire tenders arrived at the location to assess the situation and carry out efforts to douse the flames. (ANI)