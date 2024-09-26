"Don't want CBI to misuse its power": DK Shivakumar after Karnataka govt withdraws consent for agency to probe cases in state

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka government withdrew open consent for CBI investigation in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that they don't want the Central Bureau of Investigation to misuse its power.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government withdrew open consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in the state.

"It is not just Karnataka, the entire opposition parties across the country have taken this decision, in view of that, the Karnataka government has also taken this decision. We don't want the CBI to misuse its power," Shivakumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, TB Jayachandra, former Minister and Congress leader, lauded the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw open consent for a CBI investigation in the state.

"It is a good decision. When the state government comes to know that they (the CBI) are misusing the power, it is inevitable," Jayachandra said.

Congress MLA Dr Ranganath said that CBI, IT, and ED have become the BJP's agencies.

"This is a welcoming gesture. CBI, IT, and ED have become the BJP's agencies, so I feel it is the right decision," Ranganath said.

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil termed the Central Bureau of Investigation "biased" and said that the government has taken the decision to prevent the CBI from taking the wrong path.

"We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That's why we are taking the decision. It's not because of the MUDA case. We have taken this decision to control them (CBI) from taking the wrong path," Patil said, addressing a press conference.

He further said that the entire Congress party stands in support of CM Siddaramaiah.

"The whole cabinet expresses its solidarity with the CM. The legislature party and high command are with him and encouraged him to fight back," he added.

HK Patil said that the CBI is not relevant in the MUDA case, as the Special Court has already ordered an investigation by Lokayukta.

"Apart from that, the important decision we've taken today is that no communication like of explanation or a detail note shall go to Governor without cabinet and after our advice, the chief secretary can send it to Governor...Even Raj Bhavan is being abused by the BJP. MUDA is already suggested to be investigated by Lokayukta, and that suggestion is by the High Court. That's why the CBI is not relevant here (in the MUDA case)," Patil said.

On Wednesday, the Special Court in Bengaluru passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

—ANI