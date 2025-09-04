Diwali and Dussehra gift to people: K'taka BJP on GST reforms

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra praised the GST reforms by the Modi government at the Centre, stating that these reforms aim to benefit citizens and enhance the business environment for small enterprises.

Vijayendra said on Thursday, "The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered the country to the forefront of development while overcoming global challenges. At the same time, it has formulated numerous schemes to empower the most marginalised sections of society economically. Through these efforts, the vision of a self-reliant India and a developed India is being actively implemented."

"I congratulate the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on behalf of the people of the nation, for giving a Diwali and Dussehra gift to citizens by introducing the new GST rates, emphasising that 'increasing taxes is not a priority; reducing them is our concern,” he stated.

He said these reforms will benefit the country’s farmers, small and middle class, women, and youth. At the same time, they will make it easier for small traders and entrepreneurs to conduct business, thereby strengthening the country’s economy. The purpose of these reforms is to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens and improve the business environment for small enterprises, Vijayendra stated.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government gives a bumper Dussehra-Diwali gift to the public through GST cuts."

"By reducing GST across several sectors—including daily essentials, healthcare, vehicles, and personal insurance—the Modi-led government has provided a bumper benefit to the common people. This historic decision to cut GST rates and simplify procedures will greatly benefit the poor and middle class while injecting new energy into the economy," Ashoka stated.

"GST on medicines, healthcare devices, and personal health insurance has been reduced from 18 per cent to just 5 per cent, responding to the demands of the public," Ashoka pointed out.

These historic GST reforms are yet another example of the people-centric and citizen-friendly governance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, he concluded.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, stated, "The Prime Minister Modi government has taken an important decision to reduce the 28 per cent tax to 18 per cent and bring many items that were previously under 18 per cent and 12 per cent rates down to just 5 per cent, thereby making life easier for the public. This step will help reduce household expenses and improve the lives of ordinary citizens."

"Thanks are due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for once again demonstrating people-centric governance," Narayanaswamy stated.

Former Deputy CM and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, "The Narendra Modi government gave a gift to the people of the country. The Modi government has taken a significant decision to reduce the 28 per cent tax to 18 per cent and bring many items that were previously in the 18 per cent and 12 per cent brackets down to just 5 per cent, making everyday life easier for the public. This step will help reduce household expenses and improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Thanks to the people-friendly leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman."

--IANS