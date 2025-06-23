Complaint filed with K'taka Governor seeking probe into Congress MLA's housing scam statement

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) A complaint has been lodged with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking an investigation by a special agency and action under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the concerned minister and officials over the alleged housing scam.

The complaint is based on a public statement made by Congress MLA and Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, B.R. Patil, alleging that houses are being allotted based on bribes.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli lodged the complaint on Monday.

"It is necessary for the Governor to exercise his constitutional authority and issue clear directions to the government, ordering an investigation through an impartial agency that can function entirely independent of the government -- such as the Lokayukta or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) operating under judicial supervision," Kallahalli said.

The complaint further states, “This complaint is being submitted based on a public statement made by MLA B.R. Patil, regarding large-scale corruption, illegal housing allotments, and misuse of public funds in the Housing Department of the Government of Karnataka.”

In his statement, MLA Patil alleged that houses were being allotted only to those who paid bribes. This constitutes a violation of the Constitution, an infringement of public rights, and a serious legal offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the complainant stated.

Kallahalli demanded, “As per Articles 153 to 162 of the Constitution of India, and specifically under the provisions of Article 163(1), the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and is entrusted with the primary duty of ensuring administrative responsibility, discipline, and integrity in governance, either on the advice of the Council of Ministers or, in special circumstances, by exercising discretionary powers. When it becomes evident that the functioning of any government department in the state is acting against public interest, or in instances involving misuse of public funds and allegations of corruption, it is both the constitutional right and duty of the Governor to immediately intervene and initiate appropriate investigative action.”

He said the Deputy Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Commission has made these accusations openly against his own government, which severely undermines the integrity and transparency of the administration as well as public trust in government services. "This is not merely an internal opinion, but a matter of grave public interest," he slammed.

“MLA B.R. Patil has publicly made the following serious and shocking allegations against the state's Housing Department. According to him, under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme, it is widely believed that houses are being allotted only to those who pay bribes," he stated.

"Although the stated objective of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme is to provide housing to the poor and eligible beneficiaries, in the current system, approval for housing is being granted only to applicants who pay bribes. Eligible beneficiaries who fulfil the government’s criteria but are unable to exert political influence or offer money are being unjustly neglected,” Kallahalli stated.

The social activist said MLA Patil has clearly expressed the view that eligible beneficiaries are being denied their rightful housing simply because they do not pay bribes. This statement reveals that the government-run free or subsidised housing schemes are in violation of their core principles of “social justice” and “economic equality,” he pointed out.

The controversy erupted after an audio clip surfaced on Friday, featuring MLA B.R. Patil, in which he alleged rampant corruption in the housing department and claimed that if he were to disclose the information he has, the very foundation of the Congress-led government would be shaken.

The matter took a serious turn with Congress MLA B.R. Patil stating last Saturday that the purported audio clip, alleging rampant corruption in the Housing Department, is authentic and that the statements made are true.

MLA Patil claimed, “The audio clip regarding corruption in the Housing Department is original. It’s my voice. I have only stated the truth. Yes, it’s my audio. Allotments are not being made based on my recommendations. Corruption has existed during the tenure of all governments. However, our government came to power with the promise of delivering transparent and pro-people governance.”

Patil said the state government should conduct a probe based on his statement.

Responding to the development, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he condemns Patil’s statements regarding corruption in the Housing Department.

The Karnataka BJP unit has demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations and has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

--IANS

mka/dpb