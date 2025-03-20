Cauvery aarti a government programme, not political: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Stressing that the Cauvery aarti programme at Sankey tank was a government programme and not a political one, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state government would launch a month-long water conservation campaign on March 22, along with Cauvery aarti in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "The government has planned to organise Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank along with the water conservation campaign. This is purely a government programme, but some have moved court. We will argue our case in the court of law."

"March 22 is World Water Day, and as a result, we have decided to launch a month-long water conservation campaign. Many people are using drinking water to wash cars and water plants and gardens. We will be conducting an oath-taking event to stop misusing water. We had announced in the past that Cauvery aarti would be done at KRS. Cauvery aarti would be conducted at Sankey tank as part of it," he noted.

"We decided to organise Cauvery aarti at Sankey tank after inspecting several other places. Many public events have taken place at Sankey Tank, including Kannada Rajyotsava and the birthday celebrations of an MLA. But some local BJP leaders have moved court regarding this. We will put forward our point of view in the court. This is not a political programme. I appeal to the public to participate in this event in large numbers. We need to create awareness about water conservation.

Earlier DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, on March 14 said that the government was planning to hike the water tariff by one paise per litre, according to the DK Shivakumar office statement.

"Water tariff in Bengaluru has not been revised since 2014. In view of the losses, BWSSB has proposed a hike of 7-8 paise per litre. But I have told them 7-8 paise is too much. The government is contemplating a one paise hike per litre. We will discuss the same with MLAs from the city and take a decision," he said.

The DCM was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda, who urged the government to provide Cauvery water to houses quickly in view of the approaching summer.

"We had a difficult year last year. As many as 7000 borewells had dried up, and hence, the government had taken over private water tankers. We have executed the 5th stage of Cauvery, which provides water to 110 villages. March 22 is Water Conservation Day, and the government has decided to observe a month-long campaign to create awareness about water conservation," the DCM said.

"Builders have built large apartments, but none of them have paid deposits to the BWSSB. They have taken connections illegally. We have issued notices to them," he warned.

"The government will be taking over water tankers this summer too. The water tanker business has become a mafia. We have also decided to fill all the lakes with treated water in order to recharge the groundwater. Cauvery 6th stage plan is also ready," he said. (ANI)