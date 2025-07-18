Bringing legislation to contain spread of false news: K'taka CM on email bomb threat to schools

Bengaluru: Responding to the case of a bomb threat email sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government has taken the incident seriously and will introduce new legislation to curb the spread of false information.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I came to know about the incident of more than 40 schools receiving bomb threats through email this morning. I have directed the police to verify whether it is a hoax."

When asked about the rising number of false threats targeting schools, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We are bringing in new legislation to counter this. The law will be aimed at those who spread false information and provocative messages."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, reacting to the development, stated in Bengaluru, "I recall previous incidents involving threats through calls and emails. We will verify today’s bomb threat email. We are not taking anything lightly, because we never know which threat might turn out to be real."

The police have launched verification operations at the schools, and inspections will be carried out in all affected institutions, he added.

Meanwhile, parents of students at the schools that received the email threats rushed to collect their children. However, most school administrations resumed classes after inspections or shifted students to other buildings on the premises.

There were also reports of parents from schools that did not receive bomb threats rushing to pick up their children out of concern.

A bomb threat email was sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru in the morning. Taking no chances, the police and personnel from other relevant departments rushed to the schools and launched a combing operation after evacuating the students. Along with the police, the bomb disposal squad and dog squads also arrived at the schools and were carrying out checks and inspections.

The threat email emerged from the id "roadkill333@ atomic mail. io". The accused had stated in the email: "Hello, I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within the school classrooms."

Further, it mentioned in capital letters, "I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news. Only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children. You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news kick in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped. Psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain."

The email further said, "You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But, they don't. I am living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me."

More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.

On December 1, 2023, more than 15 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats through email and raised concerns. The threats had later turned hoax.

--IANS