Bengaluru: Woman Electrocuted, Locals Protest Unsafe Wiring

Bengaluru: A woman died of electrocution in the Anandpura area near Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, triggering protests from local residents.

Police said that the incident occurred when the victim, identified as Selvi, came in contact with an exposed electrical connection while attempting to collect water.

According to initial reports, electrical cables were running along the road and were linked to a nearby pipeline, which may have caused the fatal accident.

Outraged by the incident, local residents gathered in protest, demanding immediate action from the authorities to address the hazardous wiring.

Chamrajpet police rushed to the spot and have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)