"We are 'definitely' going to form govt": JMM's Kalpana Soren exudes confidence

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: As polling for the second phase of assembly elections is underway in Jharkhand, JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Wednesday exuded confidence in the party-led INDIA bloc's victory, saying that they are "definitely" going to form government in the state.

Kalpana Soren also praised Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, saying that he has been working very well as a Chief Minister.

"This is the first time after the formation of Jharkhand that the women in the state have been given the respect they deserve, as Hemant Soren has fulfilled the responsibility of being a son and brother... Hemant Soren has been working very well as a young Chief Minister. I will fulfil whatever responsibility I will be given with more than my capability and will try to tell my thoughts through my work. They (BJP) do not want to talk about development, they only want to talk about division. We are definitely going to form our government in the state..." Soren said.

She also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in huge numbers.

Soren, who is also a JMM's candidate from Gandey constituency, expressed confidence in her victory, saying that she worked "very hard" for the people of Gandey and would like to continue the work for the 5 years.

She said, "...I am going myself and would like to go and appeal that everyone, be it men, women, old or young, everyone should come out and exercise their right to vote. I am confident about my victory as I have worked very hard for the people of Gandey...In the next 5 years, I would like to continue the work...People in the state are going to vote for Hemant Soren and our mahagathbandhan..."

Jharkhand, which is undergoing the second phase of assembly polls recorded a turnout of 12.71 per cent till 9 am, with Pakur district with the highest turnout of 16.12 per cent, while Bokaro with the lowest turnout of 12.48 per cent.

As per the ECI, Deoghar recorded a turnout of 14.24 per cent, Dhanbad 12.76 per cent, Dumka 14.48 per cent, Giridih 12.69 per cent, Hazaribagh 14.02 per cent, Jamtara 14.90 per cent, Ramgarh 15.87 per cent, Ranchi 16.00 per cent and Sahebganj 14.17 per cent.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. (ANI)