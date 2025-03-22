Tribal organisations call Ranchi Bandh against construction of flyover near Sarna Sthal

Ranchi: Tribal organisations in Ranchi on Saturday called a bandh in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, against the construction of a flyover near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal site.

The tribal outfits have demanded that the ramp built as part of the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project from the Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli, be removed.

Ranchi's Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said that the situation is normal and the police administration is prepared.

"We received information about traffic congestion in Lowadih and Kanke areas. Efforts are being made to speak with them and clear the roads. A few people had also come near Birsa Chowk to facilitate the bandh, they too have been spoken to and removed from there. The overall situation is normal. Police administration is prepared, extra deputation has been made and patrolling is being done."

The protestors were seen burning tyres and blocking roads in the city.

In view of the bandh call, Ranchi Police have made elaborate security arrangements.

The Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli is considered to be sacred for the tribals in Jharkhand and they want the ramp to be removed as vehicles would be using the ramp for movement, impacting the sanctity of the place and also leading to congestion there. (ANI)