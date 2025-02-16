Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Mourns Loss of Lives in New Delhi Railway Stampede

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 people lost their lives due to chaos and a stampede.

In his X post, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear the heart-breaking news about the death of many people due to chaos and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this difficult time of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede."

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Railway release, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Indian Railways was announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Additionally, as per the release, compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

On Saturday, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern CPRO told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed around 15 lives.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter...The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board. (ANI)