Jharkhand Birsa Munda's great grandson injured in road accident dies CM Soren condoles demise

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday condoled the demise of Mangal Munda, the great grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munde who passed away on November 28 night in a hospital at Ranchi

Taking to social media X, Soren wrote in a post, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Mangal Munda ji, a descendant of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was undergoing treatment at RIMS. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also took to X and expressed his condolences.

"The news of the demise of Mangal Munda, a descendant of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!" the post read.

Rajiv Ranjan of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranch said that Munda had met with a road accident on November 25 after which he had been admitted for treatment.

"He had met with a road accident and was admitted in RIMS on November 25. There were injuries in his head and the brain was also injured. The initial investigation by the doctors revealed that he had severe injuries and was in a critical condition. We had conducted an operation on November 26 after which he was put on ventilator support. Our team of doctors here worked on his treatment.. however he passed away on Thursday night.. The post mortem investigation will also be conducted," Ranjan told ANI.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who led the Ulgulan (revolution) against British rule, became a symbol of resistance. His leadership inspired a national awakening, and his legacy is deeply revered by tribal communities. (ANI)