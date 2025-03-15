BJP MP Blames Congress for Violence, Warns of Jharkhand-Bangladesh Merger

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday accused the Congress and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state for the recent violence in Giridih.

The BJP MP alleged that the Congress party's policies have facilitated Bangladeshi infiltration, leading to demographic shifts and unrest in the state.

Dubey reiterated the BJP's demand for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and delimitation, warning that failure to do so could lead to Jharkhand's "merger with Bangladesh."

He claimed that vote-bank politics was pushing Jharkhand towards instability and that the state's Chief Minister was only concerned with winning elections.

Speaking to ANI about the Giridih violence, Nishikant Dubey said, "A similar incident happened in my area on the day of Holika Dahan. I called up the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and then the situation came to normalcy. Before the Jharkhand assembly elections, the BJP had said that in 30 out of 81 assembly constituencies, voter turnout has increased from 50 per cent to 150 per cent, which is because of Bangladeshi infiltrators."

"Shops were burnt in Deoghar; all this is because of the policies of the Congress, which is bringing Bangladeshis on one pretext or the other. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government released these infiltrators. Now, the tribal population is decreasing and has come down from 45 per cent to 22-23 per cent, and Muslims have increased from 9 per cent to 28-29 per cent," he said.

He claimed, "Vote bank politics is gripping the entire Jharkhand, and if there is no big mass movement against the Congress, we will lose the state."

"The CM here only wants to win elections, so such incidents will continue in the name of Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Holi, and Eid. If NRC and delimitation are not implemented, a separate state will be demanded, and Jharkhand will be merged with Bangladesh," he added.

Calling for urgent policy changes, Dubey stressed that NRC and delimitation were necessary to safeguard Jharkhand's identity.

"If these measures are not implemented, soon there will be demands for a separate state, and Jharkhand will end up merging with Bangladesh," he claimed.

The remarks come against the backdrop of communal tensions in Giridih, where violence erupted, leading to clashes. Several vehicles in Giridih were torched after clashes broke out between two communities on the occasion of Holi late on Friday, as per the officials.

BJP MP Deepak Prakash also condemned the Giridih violence and said that the state government was oppressing the Hindu community. Further, Prakash said that due to this, FIRs against the BJP leaders are registered just for the sake of appeasement politics.

After the communal clash in Giridih, the administration came into action and has assured that the situation in the region is now under control. The authorities stated that the police is investigating the case.

The incident occurred when a Holi procession was passing through a particular street near the Ghodthambha Chowk. An altercation occurred between two communities, which led to chaos, which lasted for around an hour.

Upon receiving information about the disturbances, officials from the district headquarters arrived at the location, which helped in dispersing the miscreants.

On Friday, Dr Bimal, SP on the situation, said no major injuries were reported in the incident, but efforts are underway to identify the accused and strong action will be taken against them. (ANI)