Two Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Jammu and Kashmir

Poonch: Two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, said the Indian Army.

The encounter broke out Thursday night after terrorist movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) in the area.

"Terrorist movement was detected last night at the #LineofControl in #Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating #terrorists, triggering an intense & heavy firefight. The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists," the army said in a post on X.

The army, searching the area, has recovered a number of weapons and a war-like store. The operation is still underway, said the army. Rurther information is awaited.

Previously, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps had said that security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the LoC in the Poonch. (ANI)