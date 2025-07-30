Two terrorists killed, Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in Poonch (Ld)

Jammu: The Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district by killing two intruding terrorists.

“Operation Shivshakti, In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs," the Army’s Nagrota Headquartered White Knight Corps said on X.

Three weapons have been recovered from the dead terrorists.

“Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and #JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress,” White Knight Corps further said.

Earlier in the day, the Army said that two terrorists were spotted near the border fence on the LoC in Poonch district, and a gunfight was underway in the area.

Army’s Poonch interception of terrorists comes just two days after all three terrorists engaged in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were killed by the joint forces in Srinagar district during' Operation Mahadev'.

Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, including Suleman Shah, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and his two associates, Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai, were killed in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in the higher reaches of Dachigam National Park at the foot of the Mahadev Mountain Peak in the Harwan area of Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Parliament on Tuesday that these three terrorists had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed.

The Union Home Minister said that intelligence tracking and eyewitnesses had confirmed that these three terrorists had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack had outraged the entire country, and the focus of the security forces was to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

To avenge the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the Armed Forces. Target-specific strikes were carried out by the forces against terror infrastructure at nine locations deep inside Pakistan. These included Muridke near Lahore and Bahawalpur in Pakistan mainland and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan carried out heavy mortar shelling on civilian facilities in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of J&K.

Following the escalation, the Indian Armed Forces damaged 11 defence bases of Pakistan. After Pakistan desperately sought a ceasefire, an understanding was reached, but India did not agree to suspend Operation Sindoor.

--IANS