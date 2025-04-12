Two Pakistani Terrorists Neutralised in Ongoing Operation in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Security forces have neutralised 2 Pakistani terrorists in the ongoing operation in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Army had neutralised 1 terrorist in 'Operation Chhatru,' with a total of 3 killed.

The operation has entered its 4th day despite bad and inclement weather. It was started after a search operation launched by security forces to find terrorists in the area.

"In the ongoing operations at #Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered," read a post by the White Knight Corps.

According to Shridhar Patil, DIG of Kishtwar Doda Ramban Range, the operations in the Kishtwar region have been going on for the past three days. One terrorist was eliminated in the morning hours of Friday. He stated that the other terrorists in the region are trapped, and the operation will continue until they are all eliminated.

Shridhar Patil told reporters, "This operation was going on for three days and is still ongoing. As we have told so far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the morning hours, and further operation is in continuation. Details of many operations cannot be shared at this time. Right now, we can tell you this much: the operation is in continuation, and some terrorists are trapped. The operation will continue until all the terrorists are eliminated."

On Friday Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday praised the White Knight Corps for neutralising the terrorist.

In a post on X, Northern Command - Indian Army said, "Lt. Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command compliments #WhiteKnightCorps for their swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist in the ongoing operation in #Kishtwar. #IndianArmy stands by its commitment to keep #JammuKashmir terror-free." (ANI)