More than 3,500 shifted to safety as flood situation deteriorates in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 27 (IANS) In a swift multi-agency operation led by the Jammu District Administration, over 3,500 residents have been evacuated to safety following incessant rains that caused flash floods and waterlogging across Jammu in J&K.

Teams from District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and local volunteers have been working on evacuation and relief in the worst-hit areas, while authorities are also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services.

Immediate priority has been to move residents from vulnerable pockets to safer locations while ensuring food, clean water and medical care at temporary shelters, said officials.

In RS Pura, 85 people were shifted from Balool to secure sites and in Pargwal, 347 residents from Hamirpur Kona and Gujral village were relocated to Akhnoor and Jammu.

A total of 160 people in Jammu North's Nai Basti and Lower Muthi were evacuated and have been sheltered at Kailash Resorts, Muthi, where langar facilities have been arranged.

In Nagrota, 100 people were moved to Kondoli Mandir, while restoration teams are clearing debris from highways to reopen routes for emergency services.

Two families comprising 15 members in Suchetgarh were rescued after their houses collapsed in Badyal Quazian and Tibba Bains.

In Indra Nagar and Ballol areas of Jammu, 150 residents were shifted to safety, and some were relocated to Brij Nagar. In Sittriyala, 45 people were evacuated, and a relief camp was established at CHC Jourian. In Satwari, 300 residents were shifted to HSS Satwari, where authorities have provided full meals and water supplies through community kitchens.

Across Khour and Pargwal, more than 500 people were rescued from Indri, Maan Chak, Bakore, Hamirpur Kona and Gajral, with temporary shelters arranged for the displaced. In Khour, 48 individuals are housed at Government High School Garkhal, and another 50 at the Community Hall Garkhal.

The district administration has established relief camps at multiple locations, with Youth Hostel Jammu serving as a major temporary shelter.

Community kitchens at Muthi and Satwari are providing food, while medical teams are stationed at all major relief sites.

Restoration of power, water supply and road connectivity is being taken up on priority, with Tehsildar Nagrota overseeing debris clearance on highways.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rakesh Minhas reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring immediate relief for all affected families, and said the situation is being continuously monitored, with further updates to be issued as the response progresses.

The DC has also credited the coordinated efforts of the District Administration, Police, NDRF, SDRF, Army and civil society volunteers for their contribution and ensuring no loss of life. Public cooperation has also been recognised as critical to the success of the operations.

--IANS

dpb/