Mehbooba Mufti: Article 370 Abrogation Failed to Solve Kashmir's Problems

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the Kashmir issue for political gains, asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 has failed to resolve any of the region's problems.

Speaking at a PDP membership drive, Mufti said, "They know that they have not solved any problem by abrogating Article 370. Amit Shah has to call a meeting every time something happens in Kashmir because he knows what he has done to Kashmir. All they want is vote," she said.

Mufti also warned the people of Jammu to recognise that the challenges in Kashmir are not isolated to the valley but impact the entire region. "The people of Jammu need to understand that the challenges in Kashmir are not solely Kashmir's concern, but affect Jammu as well," she emphasised.

Further criticising the economic impact of BJP's policies, Mufti pointed out that Jammu's local economy is suffering. "Today Jammu has nothing. Mining contracts are given to outsiders, all contractors are from outside. The working class is from outside as well," she stated. This, she argued, shows the economic neglect of Jammu under the current administration.

She then turned her attention to BJP's narrative of stability in the region, questioning the government's claims. "The PM and Amit Shah sahib say that everything is well in Jammu & Kashmir. So, I ask them to open all routes (between India and Pakistan) to let them (Pakistan) come here and see how we live and what we have here," Mufti said. According to her, these claims are a facade to mask the real issues faced by the region's residents.

Mufti further argued that the BJP's handling of the Kashmir issue benefits the party politically. "If Pakistan wants to keep this issue alive, then it also suits BJP that there are blasts and killings in Jammu & Kashmir so that they can raise Hindu-Muslim issues in the country," she said. (ANI)