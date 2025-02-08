Massive Fire Erupts in Sonamarg Market; CM Omar Abdullah Offers Support

Ganderbal: A huge fire broke out in a main market in the famous resort town of Sonamarg here on Saturday, officials said.

Visuals showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out from the market.

Several fire tenders reached the spot and worked to extinguish the fire.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has offered his condolences and promised swift aid and strong support to those affected.

Taking on X, Abdullah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonamarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)