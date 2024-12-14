Massive Fire Engulfs Three Houses in Doda, Jammu & Kashmir: No Casualties Reported

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): A massive fire broke out at Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, engulfing three houses in the fire, the official said.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and started making efforts to bring the fire under control.

The firefighting operations began immediately to contain the flames.

Visuals showed a large crowd gathered near the incident and locals helping firefighters to douse the flames.

Rescue teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Fire Department and Revenue Department Gandoh are present at the spot.

No casualties or injury to anyone have been reported, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)