Massive Fire Breaks Out in Udhampur Forest Area, Jammu and Kashmir

Fire erupts in Udhampur’s Urlian village forest, with locals and officials working to control it
Feb 17, 2025, 12:28 PM
Udhampur: A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Urlian village in Udhampur's district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday afternoon.

According to the head constable and fireman of the Udhampur Fire and Emergency Department, Tilak Raj, the fire department, along with local residents, is working to control and douse the fire.

"Fire has broken out on the forest land. We reached here a short while ago. We are trying to douse the fire.The fire has spread; we are trying to control it. Locals are also helping us," Raj said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. (ANI)

