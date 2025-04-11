Kishtwar Clash: Army Neutralizes Terrorist, Joint Ops Press On

Kishtwar: A terrorist was "neutralised" by the Indian Army following an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army's White Knight Corps said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after a joint search operation was launched in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

"Op Chhatru: Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on April 9 in the Chhatru forest, Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.



"The terrorists were effectively engaged and a firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continue," the Army Corps added.

Earlier, Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure had said that two to three terrorists were believed to be hiding in the forest area.

"This is a very inaccessible area due to high mountains, a river below, and dense forest. We have information that two to three terrorists are hiding in this jungle. The search operation is ongoing," SSP Nagpure told ANI.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security forces in the Jopher village, under the jurisdiction of Ramnagar Police Station in Udhampur.

The area was cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces continue efforts to eliminate the threat and ensure civilian safety in the region, officials said.

DIG Ramban, Shridhar Patil, who is in charge of Kishtwar and Doda Range, also visited the Chhatru area on Thursday.

In the wake of recent encounters and with the melting of snow in high-altitude meadows--often used by militants for infiltration--surveillance has been heightened in the Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army has also intensified deployment and surveillance along National Highway 44 (NH-44) to disrupt terrorist logistics, including the transport of war-like stores and the unauthorised movement of militants.

Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) have been set up at multiple locations in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based facial recognition systems, and automatic number plate recognition systems have been deployed at key junctions and entry-exit points. (ANI)