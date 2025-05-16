Joint forces eliminated 6 terrorists in last 48 hours

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) A joint Press briefing was held here on Friday during which the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF's senior officers said that six terrorists were eliminated by the joint forces in the Valley during the last 48 hours.

The joint Press briefing was addressed by IGP (Kashmir) V.K. Birdi Kumar, GoC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi and IG CRPF, Mitesh Jain.

IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said that 6 terrorists were neutralised in the Valley under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Army in coordination with J&K Police and the CRPF.

“In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations.

“On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievement.

“These two operations were conducted in Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists.

“We are committed to finish the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley”, IGP Kashmir said.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GoC Victor Force, elaborated on the anti-terror operations in Kelar and Tral areas and spoke about the challenge faced by the joint forces during these two operations.

“On May 12, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of May 13, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire.

“Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in Tral area was conducted in a village. As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers.

“After this, three terrorists were neutralised. One of the six terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kuttay was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He also had a hand in funding activities”, GoC Victor Force said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians including a local were killed by LeT terrorists, the joint forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan.

Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

The two countries announced a ceasefire, but the government of India has said that the Indus Water Treaty and trade with Pakistan will continue to remain suspended.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that water and blood cannot flow together and the only talks with Pakistan can be held on terrorism and PoK.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh addressed soldiers here yesterday and said that the ceasefire understanding was only valid as long as Pakistan does not allow any terror activity against India from its land.

